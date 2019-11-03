Donation for plant projects helps benefit healthOregon State University, Klamath Basin Research and Extension Service, and Klamath Basin Master Gardeners would like to thank Mr. Rich Rico, chief financial officer, and Sky Lakes Medical Center for their generous donation of supplies for our plant raising projects.
Our plant sales assist Master Gardeners in raising money for scholarships for local students and to help support the demonstration garden that will be adjacent to our new location.
Thank you for your support of our programs and for recognizing that plants and gardening have a place in the realm of health and wellness.
Nicole Sanchez and William Tamplen