Happy New Year to our heroes!
The local Country Financial Insurance agents Gene Thomas, Gary Cheyne and Tom Keller hosted a breakfast on Nov. 12 on the Klamath County Fairgrounds to honor members and veterans of the military, law enforcement members, firefighters, first responders, and 911 operators and their spouses.
It was made possible with the help and support of Scott Allen and the Basin Mediactive team, Klamath County Fairgrounds, Party Time Rentals, Dan and Melinda Wiard, Treasures Gift Shop, Herald and News, KOTI 2K and a great bunch of hardworking volunteers.
Country Financial
Klamath Falls