Alky Angels would like to thank the vendors who supported the fifth annual campout that was held June 15. Thanks to your donations, we were able to donate $500 to Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, Marta’s House, Klamath Falls Gospel Recovery Center, and suicide prevention at Klamath Basin Behavioral Health for a total of $2,000.
Donors include: O’Rileys Auto Parts, Carma’s Cove, Colten’s Art & Design, Crater Lake Trolley, Klamath County Museum, Ross Ragland Theater, Cerulean Hotel, Quality Inn, Basin Yellow Cab, Diamond Home Improvement, Army Navy Store, Pet-co, Snap Fitness, Klamath River Gas, Subway, ABC Supply Portland, Albertson’s, Wtw counseling, Girasol Family Mexican Restaurant, Wubba’s, Dutch Bros., Nibbley’s, Sizzler, Matzalan Grill, Sherm’s Thunderbird Market, Thai Orchid, Lighthouse Frozen Yogurt, Waffle Hut, Chicken Shack, Crazy R Pizza, Old Town Pizza, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Green Blade Bakery, Steel Sensations, lnkville Tattoo, Pretty Drama, Suzi Andreas, College of Cosmetology, Lithia Ford, Big Will’s Auto Detail, Epic Glass and Nelson’s TV.
Wayne Huggins
Alky Angels
I would like to thank Sky Lakes Medical Center for the care my mother, Jean Terhune, received in the “Comfort Care” unit. The nurses were very kind and attentive to the needs of our family and friends. They responded very quickly to our concerns and made food available to us.
I also want to thank all of mom’s doctors for their care for almost 50 years: Drs. Geoffrey Marx, R. Rand Hale, George Kubac, David Panossian and Laneah Snyder.
BJ Brush (daughter)
Randy and Mitch Terhune