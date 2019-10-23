Mark Gaffney set his Chiloquin property on fire Tuesday, Oct. 15, with the permission of Chiloquin Fire Chief Mike Cook, as a prescribed burn to reduce fire danger by burning flammable fuel on the forest floor near his home in the event of a wildfire in the Chiloquin or Sprague River areas.
Gaffney contacted Cook two weeks before his intended burn date and Cook said they did a pre-burn briefing to ensure Gaffney had the proper resources, including fire hoses and nozzles loaned to him by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, and that the conditions were right for a controlled burn.
A water tank on the back of a truck at the top of the hill with hoses was on site in case of an emergency, but Gaffney built lines around the perimeter of the area he intended to burn so that the fire would reach the edge of available fuel and wouldn’t go any further.
Gaffney called fire, “mother nature’s paintbrush. Because that’s how she shaped this forest and maintained it.”
Gaffney started the burn at the top of the hill of his property and let it burn down about 15 feet before lighting the bottom.
“We didn’t want to let it start down below because it would race uphill,” he said. This strategy enabled the fire to continue uphill once the top had been burned because fuel at the top had already been exhausted and it wouldn’t continue beyond the line at the top. “We had a buffer here, see,” he said.
“We always start small, keep an eye on it, see what the conditions are like, and we had perfect conditions so there were no worries,” Gaffney said.
He said the prior rain meant there was moisture in the ground and the trees.
Helping other landowners do controlled burns on their properties is something Cook said he wants to look into more, but it takes a lot of preparation and is not something to take on unprepared. He said burning around houses is much different than burning open fields.
“This takes a lot more planning. It can be a lot more dangerous,” he said.
Gaffney also said he hopes more people will take an interest in doing their own prescribed burns.
“I would encourage people who are interested to look into it more, and there are opportunities to learn how to do it,” Gaffney said. He suggested volunteering with fire professionals like the forest service to experience before taking on burning their property.
Gaffney’s experience came from three years working with the Audubon Society mapping forests.
“I spent a lot of time during those three years out on the ground and talking with experts and, you know, I learned about the problems we have here. We have this huge fuel problem.”
If anyone is thinking of tackling a prescribed burn on their property Cook stressed the need to come to talk to him first so he can ensure the person is aware of the dangers and the requirements of undertaking a burn. He also said a prescribed burn is not an option for all landowners as elements such as topography, exposures and fuel loads must be ideal to light.
“Fire can be a useful tool, but it’s not always the answer,” Cook said.
Cook said Gaffney’s set up was ideal for a burn, that he had a light fuel load, put in the work of creating good lines around the perimeter and had “perfect conditions with perfect control methods.”
“He did a very good job,” Cook said. “I was very proud of him.”
Cook also asks for a month’s notice if landowners are thinking about doing a burn on their properties to ensure the resources are available and that conditions will be ideal.
Cook has helped other landowners with smaller scale burns of about 100 feet by 100 feet and said Gaffney’s burn was probably the largest private property burn they’ve had in the last couple of years.
Gaffney had done this before, he said, about 20 years ago.
“We know this forest is going to burn. It’s not a question of if, it’s only a question of when and under what circumstances,” he said. “The only thing we can control is the fuel. We can limit the fuel to the fire.”
Another factor Cook said they consider when setting a date or approving conditions for a burn is air quality so that smoke doesn’t impact neighbors too heavily.
“You always have to weigh the benefits and the risks,” Cook said.
To Gaffney, the smoke for a couple of days is much less inconvenient than a major fire event that could last much longer.
“It’s better to do it one day a season or two days a season than to have these giant fire events and we have smoke for two months,” he said. “And it’s very unhealthy and scares off the tourists.”
As much as he thinks burns like the one he did are necessary, he understands the factors holding some people back from trying their own.
“I think people are still afraid of fire and because it is a lot of work. This required a lot of preparation,” he said.
Still, Gaffney hopes more people will support prescribed burning and take the time to learn about its benefits.
“People should support the prescribed burning because there’s no way to mechanically reduce the fuels, it’s just too costly,” he said.
Gaffney has another area he hopes to burn next year.
“Mother nature used to use fire to control the fuels,” he said. “And when we burn like this, we’re actually recycling, there’s a flush of nutrients that gets recycled.”