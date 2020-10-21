Faith Leith and E. Werner Reschke are squaring off for the Oregon House of Representative seat representing southern Klamath and Lake counties.
Reschke, the incumbent in District 56, was first elected to the position in 2016 as a Republican from Malin. Leith, a Democrat, is looking to flip a seat that has long been in the hands of the GOP.
Reschke did not respond to numerous requests by the Herald and News for an interview about his re-election pitch to voters.
Leith, 74, is a former journalist. She studied political science and attended UCLA. She was active in politics in Portland, where she lived before retiring to Klamath Falls more than a year ago.
Leith was critical of the state Republican walkout over the cap and trade bill and called the tactic “cowardly.” Reschke joined many other Republicans in denying the state legislature the necessary quorum by leaving the state.
“They get nothing when the representatives say they won’t work with the majority party and they’re going to leave town. You get nothing,” said Leith.
She promised to remain at the table.
“That’s why I will stay in town,” she said. “I won’t run away to get my way.”
In a commentary published this month in the H&N, Reschke called for “legislative balance.” He said the Democrat supermajority in the state House and Senate doesn’t accurately represent the will of the people and leads to government overreach.
Leith said she feels Republicans like Reschke vote “no” on anything proposed by Democrats, even things she thinks would benefit the basin. That includes additional funding for higher education.
She emphasized the need to look to the future when considering legislation and to be mindful of the environment we’re leaving to future generations. She said every issue is linked to climate change in some way, from wildfires to tourism to overall public health.
She painted a future for the basin, one that is self-sufficient and run on renewable energy.
“I think the Klamath Basin could be on the cutting edge of these ideas for the future,” she said. “We could be the solar capital of Oregon.”
Reschke, 55, calls himself a “constitutional conservative.” When running for his first election in 2016, he told this newspaper that he supports limiting government spending and opposes new taxes.
Reschke grew up in the Portland area and spent much of his career there as a web marketing manager and tech support representative, according to his election information.
In the Legislature, he has sat on the education, energy and environment, tax and revenue committees.