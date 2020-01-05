Saturday was the first of the weekly Learn to Skate sessions at Bill Collier Ice Arena of the season, and kids bundled up to learn some new skills on the ice.
They even skated around on the icy concrete outside of the rink before their lessons began after an overnight freeze and temperatures in the 30’s for most of Saturday.
Eight year-old Morgan Jordre was one of four girls in the level three session. This is her third winter taking lessons and her dad, Daren, said she likes to show off how she’s gaining control and learning how to stop.
Arena Director Bill Anderson said most of the kids who came out on Saturday were returners, which is unusual. Normally, the first week is when he sees the most new faces, but he said it’s great to see kids come back each year.
“It shows that they enjoy themselves and that they’re learning,” he said. The Saturday sessions are open to beginners, yet there is still room for returners to pick up some new skills, as he said they have kids who come back for four or five years. Adults are also welcome.
Daren said this is the hobby Morgan sticks to and continues to get excited about, especially because her two brothers aren’t involved.
Sometimes, though, Daren said they make skating a family event as he and Morgan like to go to the Father Daughter skate and the whole family will come to the Family skate sessions too.
Having been into roller skating and on a roller hockey team himself, Daren said Morgan first tried out a pair of his roller blades that were too big for her before discovering the ice skating lessons at the Running Y.
Daren said he likes that the skating lessons help Morgan develop her fitness and her confidence. Due to the fact that Morgan is homeschooled, Daren said the lessons are also a social activity for the 8-year-old and allow her to show off her skills and be silly with kids other than her brothers. One of her classmates, he said, they recognized from Morgan’s soccer team years ago.
The four girls in the lesson skated around short cones to practice weaving in and out of the obstacles and to keep their speed across the width of the rink while moving their feet closer and further away from each other. In moves like those, Daren noticed similarities to motions on roller blades.
After he grew up in Colorado, Daren said he likes the sort of snow sports you find there and is excited that Morgan enjoys skating. Although he doesn’t know about her future with the sport, he anticipates they’ll be back next winter for more lessons.
Despite the season being well underway, Anderson said people can still sign up for lessons.
For more information visit klamathicesports.org.