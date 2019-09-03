Klamath Union High School’s Class of 2023 danced their way into the first hours of their freshman year on Tuesday at Pel Court.
The day of orientation kicked off with an assembly emceed by Principal Tony Swan and new Vice Principal Jacque Brandow before students broke out into groups of upperclassmen who shared their experiences in middle and high school.
Students gathered in various classrooms where they talked about how to navigate their high school years and what to know about their peers and those around them.
“No matter who it is, every single person in this class, even us mentors, has a weight on our shoulders that we carry on a daily basis,” said Samantha Fernandez, a junior at KU. “You could put up the greatest front ever and nobody would see it, but we know that it’s there. So, we’re here to recognize that.”
For some upperclassmen, they had been bullied, others were at one time the bully themselves. Each had a different perspective to share with ninth grade students.
“We’re going to teach you guys how to kind of keep that weight off of your shoulders,” Fernandez said.
“Also how to help your peers keep the weight off of their shoulders because if you’re helping them, then they might want to help you,” she added.
“We want you guys to stay engaged this school year.”