In its first season last year, the Everyone Swims program at Ella Redkey Pool served 825 third graders with lessons that can be lifesaving. Volunteers are now needed to serve as swim lesson instructors for the 2020 Everyone Swims program, which will run four days a week from April 6 to May 22. While volunteers should be strong swimmers, no swim instructor experience is needed as training will be provided. Volunteers are welcome to volunteer as much or as little as they would like.
Everyone Swims started with the vision of Ella Redkey Pool Manager Brielle George, who came to Klamath Falls from New Jersey in 2018 with fresh ideas for the pool. Kristina Buckley, public information administrator with the City of Klamath Falls, noted that George wanted to increase the pool’s usage, and especially wanted to see more kids enjoying the facility.
“But you can’t get kids in if they don’t know how to swim,” Buckley said, explaining that Everyone Swims does the job of both bringing more people to the pool and teaching more kids to swim. It’s not uncommon for kids to come into the program with little or no swimming experience, Buckley added.
“We have a lot of access to water, but it’s lake water,” she said of the Klamath Falls area. Though Upper Klamath Lake is vast, the proliferation of blue-green algae in its waters makes swimming unsafe.
George reached out to Sky Lakes Medical Center, which provided a grant to fund Everyone Swims for 2019, 2020 and 2021. The program gives all third-graders in Klamath County a week’s worth of swim lessons at no cost. Lessons take place during school hours. Students whose parents sign a permission slip allowing them to participate are taken to the pool by school bus.
While promoting Everyone Swims in 2019, George pointed out, “Drowning is one of the most common causes of accidental death in children; being able to swim is a life-saving skill.”
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention support that claim. “Every day, about ten people die from unintentional drowning. Of these, two are children aged 14 or younger. Drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the United States … For every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care for nonfatal submersion injuries,” the CDC’s website states.
Beyond providing children with a survival skill, Everyone Swims also gives them a chance to socialize with their peers, have fun, and enjoy exercising. Moreover, it can be a major confidence booster.
One-on-one or two-on-one instruction in Everyone Swims helps to put nervous, novice swimmers at ease, Buckley explained. And starting the third graders out in shallow water where only part of their body is submerged helps, too.
Buckley shared that two of her own children have participated in the program. She watched on their first day as they took a self-protective stance with their hands across their chests and their shoulders up. By the end of the program, she said, a playful confidence emerged in the young swimmers. They wanted to jump off the side of the pool and were proud of their new ability to swim and hold their breath underwater. “To them, that’s huge,” she said.
The goal for the upcoming Everyone Swims season is to have many volunteers so that a back-up list can be generated in case a volunteer is unable to attend a lesson at the last minute.
Volunteers will receive swim instructor training prior to the start of the program. That training will take place over two days: Saturday, March 21 and Saturday, March 28 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. A press release from Ella Redkey Pool lists some perks of being a volunteer instructor, including a $30 gift certificate for every week of volunteering; a free, moisture-wicking Ella Redkey Pool T-shirt; spending time outdoors enjoying the warm, geothermally-heated pool; and becoming a mentor and having a positive impact on youth in the community.
Everyone Swims lessons are held Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, April 6 through May 22. Each day consists of morning lessons from 9 to 11 a.m. and afternoon lessons from 1 to 3 p.m. When a volunteer registers, they may choose during which days and which timeslots they would like to volunteer.
To register as a volunteer, visit secure.rec1.com/OR/klamath-or/catalog, select the orange “Volunteer Opportunities” tab, scroll to the bottom of that page and click the green “Add to Cart” button, then follow the prompts and select the dates you would like to volunteer.