Klamath County Library will host a presentation by a naturopathic physician at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 about thyroid health, according to a news release.

The presentation will teach the signs of thyroid dysfunction and some naturopathic techniques to treat them. Naturopathic physician Curtis Kunkel will highlight common symptoms of thyroid dysfunction, and discuss methods to rebalance a malfunctioning thyroid.

Kunkel is a board-certified naturopathic physician specializing in thyroid and adrenal disorders, natural hormone rebalancing and hard-to-treat conditions. The Klamath County Library is located at 126 S. Third St. in Klamath Falls. For more about Kunkel’s practice, visit www.roguenaturalmedicine.com.

