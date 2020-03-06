Learn how to eat fresh produce with the help of small local farms on Wednesday, March 18 at 2 p.m. at the downtown Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
Katie Swanson – owner/operator of Sweet Union Farm, a small mixed-vegetable farm in Klamath Falls – will talk about her farm, the role small farms play in the local food system, and the benefits of eating locally.
Swanson sells vegetables through a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) membership program and to local restaurants. She is also part of Klamath Farmer’s Online Marketplace (KFOM), a farmer-owned food hub which works with producers throughout the Klamath Basin to increase access to local food through a year-round online market and pop-up markets.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Klamath County Library, which will have a brief business meeting after the presentation.
For more information about the presentation call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Information and Reference desk. For more about the Friends of the Klamath County Library visit www.klamathlibrary.org/friends.