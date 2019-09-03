Learn how to extend the fall vegetable harvest at the downtown Klamath County Library at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 18.
Nicole Sanchez, an Oregon State University assistant professor in horticulture, will discuss methods you can use to grow and harvest vegetables as late as possible into the fall season, according to a news release.
The presentation will be followed by a brief business meeting of the Friends of the Klamath County Library.
Sanchez has worked in the horticulture industry for nearly 30 years. She runs the Klamath County Master Gardener Program at the OSU Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center, and has worked extensively with both home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable growers. She’s led gardening workshops at Klamath County libraries on a variety of topics, including how to attract helpful pollinators and managing pests without harmful chemicals.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Information and Reference desk.