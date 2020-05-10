The Klamath County Libraries and the Oregon State University Extension aren’t going to let coronavirus get in the way of the 2020 gardening season! We’re taking the popular Gardening Lecture Series online with a Zoom presentation on how to nurture houseplants on Thursday, May 21 at 10 a.m.
Lots of folks are using their “shelter in place” time to nurture an indoor plant. From traditional, reliable choices to new varieties with exotic leaf shapes and colors, you’ll learn how to choose and care for houseplants well suited to your home and décor. We’ll cover fertilizer, grooming, light and heat requirements, and how to propagate to start new plants.
Guest lecturer Nicole Sanchez has worked in the horticulture industry for over 30 years. She runs the Klamath County Master Gardener Program at the OSU Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center, and has worked extensively with both home gardeners and commercial produce growers. (Ask her how you can pursue a Master Gardener education online.)
Please pre-register by emailing Supervising Librarian Charla Oppenlander at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org and she’ll send you the videoconference link. You can join our meeting for free at zoom.us, or via the Zoom app on your favorite mobile device. (Need help getting set up? Email Charla.)
For more information about this and other online activities through the Klamath County Libraries, call us at 541-882-8894 Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit klamathlibrary.org/calendar.