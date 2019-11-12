The downtown Klamath County Library is hosting “Lay Person Legal,” a series of law seminars for average folks navigating the legal system. The latest presentation covers avoiding scams and identity theft – and how to report such crimes – at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, according to a news release.
n Jessica Chastain from the Klamath County IT department will talk about email scams (aka “phishing”), and how to spot them.
n Christopher Stromburg from Adult Protective Services will talk about how scammers particularly target elderly and disabled people, and how Adult Protective Services can help if you or someone you care about is being exploited.
n Oregon State Police Detective Tom Andreazzi will talk about nationwide scams, how to report a crime, and how to protect a victim’s assets.
n Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Detective Dan Towery will discuss local scams and the most common forms of identity theft (such as what can happen when you have your wallet stolen), as well as how to report scams and relevant laws.
n Ashley Cardenas from First Interstate Bank will talk about how banks handle identity theft and their interactions with a customer while an investigation is taking place.
n Deputy District Attorney Ben Lykins will discuss the role of the District Attorney’s Office in any potential case that gets put up for prosecution.
This seminar series is a partnership between the downtown Klamath County Library, the Loyd De Lap Law Library, the Klamath County Bar Association and Legal Aid Services of Oregon, and will cover various legal topics of interest to the average person. Attendees will get a better appreciation of how the legal system works, particularly if they are attempting to navigate the courts without a lawyer.
Please note that while all our Lay Person Legal presenters are professionals in their fields, they cannot give legal advice on any specific case.
No registration is required. For more information, call 541-882-8894.