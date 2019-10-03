The downtown Klamath County Library's latest "Lay Person Legal" law seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, will cover voter registration rights, according to a news release.
Attendees will get a better understanding of how voter registration works in Oregon and what their rights are for registering as a voter, including their right to register to vote even if you’re currently experiencing homelessness.
Presenter Rochelle Long is the Klamath County Clerk, appointed in May 2017 and elected in 2018. Long has worked for the county for over 16 years, including service with Klamath County’s tax, assessor, finance, IT and clerk’s departments.
No registration is required. For more information, call 541-882-8894.