This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an emergency moratorium on evictions through the end of the year, due to the economic damage wrought by the COVID-19 crisis.
But if you’re a renter — or a landlord — what exactly does that mean, in practice?
Learn about tenants’ rights during COVID-19 at an online Lay Person Legal presentation on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. Email lawlibrary@klamathlibrary.org to receive a link to join the presentation.
Lay Person Legal is a seminar series for average folks, presented by the downtown Klamath County Library, the Loyd De Lap Law Library, the Klamath County Bar Association and Legal Aid Services of Oregon. Attendees will get a better appreciation of how the legal system works, particularly if they are attempting to navigate the courts without a lawyer.
Presenter Drew Hartnett is an attorney with Legal Aid Services of Oregon, practicing, among other areas, in the field of Landlord/Tenant law, focusing on protecting tenant rights and maintaining safe, habitable, and available housing in the Klamath and Lake County communities. Hartnett is licensed in Oregon, and has lived in Oregon for 15 years.
While Hartnett is a licensed attorney, he cannot give individual legal advice on any specific case.
For more information call 541-882-8894 or email lawlibrary@klamathlibrary.org.