Aliesha and Joshua Crisp became new parents when their first baby, little David, was Klamath Falls’ Leap Day baby of 2020, born at 9:06 a.m. on Feb. 29.
Although Aliesha’s due date was March 6, Joshua predicted they might get a Leap Day surprise.
While mom went into labor six days early, the couple said their parents were able to make it to Sky Lakes Medical Center in time for the birth of their grandson that Aliesha said went well and was relatively quick.
Due to the number of March birthdays in their families, the couple said they’ll probably celebrate David’s birthday most years in March along with his mom and grandparents’ birthdays.
Nonetheless, Joshua and Aliesha called the experience of holding their baby as new parents “surreal.”