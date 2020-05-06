The Klamath County League of Women Voters released a report on its study of immigration and justice issues in Klamath County that includes a list of recommendations to implement in the county to help immigrants in Klamath better understand their rights and create resources for them in the community.
The LWV conducted eight interviews with stakeholders across Klamath County, including Klamath Falls Police Chief Dave Henslee, District Attorney Eve Costello, Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, Latinx community members Desiree Meza and Vanessa Serrato and others, to learn about the things their organizations are doing to reach that community and the struggles that remain to provide services.
The LWV began studying the immigrant population in Klamath County in 2017, initially looking into issues related to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients in the area. As the study went on, however, the LWV broadened its focus to look at immigration and justice systems in the community.
The study concluded that difficulties remain in serving and dealing with the Latinx population, in particular relating to a lack of English skills.
“All parties stressed that immigration status is not a factor in the way agencies interact with the public or their charges, despite the fact that some in the Latinx community perceive otherwise,” the report states. “Everyone pointed to a lack of adequate funding and manpower in their agencies, a common complaint. They sounded genuine in their desire to improve the justice system from their agency’s perspective.”
The study took into account Klamath County’s “relatively small” known Latinx population of about 13% of the county’s population. It states that a majority of those people work in agricultural and service jobs.
Based on the organization’s interviews, it drafted numerous recommendations that the LWV hopes stakeholders across the community will consider to improve the services and relationship with the Latinx population in Klamath County.
Some of the recommendations include: n “Develop a trusted contact in the local Latinx community to offer verification of rumors of ICE raids in Klamath County. n Develop a handout in Spanish that can be distributed from trusted Latinx businesses explaining what to do if arrested, how to handle custody and parenting time, how to handle truancy issues, what to do if taken to the county jail, what to do if ICE arrests someone, etc.
- Develop a list in Spanish of available translators and other relevant community services that can be distributed to the Latinx community.
- Develop sanctuary sites (churches, homes, streets, etc.) for immigrants in need.
- Provide English as a Second Language classes throughout the year for parents.
Larger, longer term projects
- “Encourage community members and groups to learn more about law enforcement efforts in the city and county.
- Work with our education partners to address the teaching of life skills in our elementary school curricula.
- Investigate consolidation of services to increase efficiency and consistency and reduce duplication of policing services in overlapping jurisdictions. Particularly important when defining City vs. Urban Growth Boundary and county sheriff’s department.
- Continue to hold local law enforcement accountable for sanctuary state behavior and policies that respect constitutional rights of all migrants.”
The report states that the recommendations are to facilitate community discussion and collaboration to bring multiple organizations together to achieve these goals.
The study also concluded that there is misinformation within the Latinx community about law enforcement and the justice system.
“If they are arrested for DUI, domestic violence, traffic issues, etc., they may not show up in court or pay their fines,” the report states. “Many Latinx believe that ICE ‘hangs out’ in retail stores, but this does not seem to be accurate. Our Latina informant believes that some 50% of Latinos in Klamath County are undocumented and live in fear of being arrested.”
The study also found the problem of communicating with those who speak Spanish across various departments in the area.
“Although translation services are available by phone or in person, they aren’t always available at the point at which an individual might need them, i.e., point of arrest, incarceration in County jail, on probation, etc.,” states the report. “Many times, translators are family or neighbors.”
The LWV of Klamath County frequently studies issues in the community in accordance with the national organization’s mission to inform voters.