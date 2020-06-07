Following the killing of George Floyd, the national League of Women Voters expressed, “The League of Women Voters grieves the murders of George Floyd and the countless other Black lives that have been tragically taken at the hands of rogue law enforcement officers who are rarely held fully accountable for their actions.
“We also mourn those who have lost their lives or been harmed, mentally or physically, as a result of America’s pervasive culture of anti-blackness. The systems of oppression that have perpetuated the myth of white supremacy in our country must be dismantled if we are ever to become the nation we pledge to be — indivisible, with liberty and justice for all ... ”
“The League of Women Voters Rogue Valley (LWVRV) joins the national League (LWVUS) in expressing condolences for these criminal losses of life and in speaking out against systemic racial injustice and inequality,” the LWVRV noted in a news release.
The release continued, “As Chris Carson, LWVUS President, so eloquently stated, ‘We acknowledge that the League hasn’t taken such a strong stance against racism in the past, and as we move into the next century of work, we hope to play a bigger role in fighting for social justice. I hope you’ll join us.”
“In the coming weeks and months, the LWVRV will follow the lead of our national organization and do the introspective work necessary to make real and lasting change. We will review our priorities and positions with a view toward dismantling systemic racism and racial injustice through our advocacy work. The LWVRV stands with the black community and all people of color or minority status,” the organization noted.
The release concluded, “To quote national social justice leader and political consultant Esperanza Tervalon-Garrett, ‘True democracy can only be achieved when we, all people, especially those who democracy has failed the most, are not only considered but centered. Like water in the harbor, true democracy lifts all boats.’ It is beyond time to remove — root and branch — the systemic racism, inequality, and racial injustice that have pervaded our democratic institutions for too many centuries. Change must come. Even after the protests die down and the media attention disappears, the LWVRV pledges to work for that change.”