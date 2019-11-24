The 2019 Leadership Klamath cohort stopped by Klamath Family Head Start on Thursday Nov. 21, and were given an information and a tour of the pre-school program.
Participants of Klamath Leadership are brought together by the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce from various local businesses and organizations where they are given a deeper understanding of social, environmental and economic knowledge to help make them a more well-rounded leader.
On Nov. 21, the leadership participants toured of a variety of local educational institutions. For more information about Klamath Family Head Start, call 541-882-5988, or stop by 1940 S. Sixth St.