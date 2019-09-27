Leadership Klamath, a Klamath County Chamber of Commerce program for emerging and existing leaders in the Klamath Basin, has announced the Leadership Klamath Class of 2020. The 29 individuals will be the 31st graduating class since the program was founded in 1989.
“The Class of 2020 will be the largest class since the program was started. Our Leadership Klamath program continues to attract a qualified pool of applicants each year,” said Klamath County Chamber Executive Director Heather Tramp. “The participation of this year’s class will have a lasting impact on our region."
The 2020 class includes: Alex Fugate, 173rd Fighter Wing; Alex Goldfein, 173rd Fighter Wing; Ann Marie Cox, Sky Lakes Medical Center; Ashley Cardenas, First Interstate Bank; Ashley Moncrief, eXp Realty; Brad Orgeron, 173rd Fighter Wing; Chad Elbert, Rudius Quest Coaching; Christine Longfield, 173rd Fighter Wing; Dreama Hutchinson, 173rd Fighter Wing; Holly Anderson, Oregon Tech; Isabella Hawkins, Lutheran Community Services NW; James Lunsford, Klamath Lake Land Trust; James Schols, 173rd, Fighter Wing; Jared Hoffman, 173rd Fighter Wing; Jen Brancacio, Klamath Family Head Start; Jessica McAuliffe, Klamath Family Head Start; Joel McPherson, Oregon Tech; John Ruiz, 173rd Fighter Wing; Kim Elliott, Klamath Rental Owners Association; Kurt Duffy, 173rd Fighter Wing; Melissa Logan, Basin Mediactive; Michael Krouse, 173rd Fighter Wing; Mika Blain, Klamath County; Nathan Bigby, Klamath County; Paul Barron, 173rd Fighter Wing; Paul Mee, Reach; Ryan Rainville, 173rd Fighter Wing; Sarah Matchett, Oregon Tech; Todd Andres, Pacific Power.
This group will engage in a 10-month curriculum including monthly class day sessions, personal development coaching, a class project, and a variety of enrichment activities around the area. Since its inception, Leadership Klamath has celebrated more than 400 graduates.
“We are thrilled to introduce the Class of 2020. This year’s class dynamic represents a broad cross section of talent,” said George Ormsbee, Klamath County Chamber board president. “The class exhibits a desire to lead and highlight the positive changes in our community.”
For more information, visit www.klamath.org or call 541-884-5193.