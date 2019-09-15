The downtown Klamath County Library’s upcoming “Lay Person Legal” seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday will cover options for getting custody of extended family members on Thursday, according to a news release.
Attendees will get a better understanding of dependency law and options for getting guardianship or custody of an extended family member, such as a grandchild.
This seminar series is a partnership between the downtown Klamath County Library, the Loyd De Lap Law Library, the Klamath County Bar Association and Legal Aid Services of Oregon, and will cover various legal topics of interest to the average person. Attendees will get a better appreciation of how the legal system works, particularly if they are attempting to navigate the courts without a lawyer.
Presenter Robert Foltyn is an attorney at law, and a member of the Oregon State Bar Association.
No registration is required. For more information, call 541-882-8894.