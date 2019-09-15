Klamath County’s friendliest neighborhood is Lawanda Hills, according to resident Teena Baker. Several families helped put on a Neighborhood Potluck Saturday, Aug. 31. There are approximately 70 homes in this neighborhood off of Highway 66, and every one received a flyer, phone call, or personal visit inviting the families to a potluck.
This was a great way to get to know our neighbors and meet with friends old and new. It is a laid-back, friendly neighborhood atmosphere.
We are lucky to have two 15-year-old brothers who took the responsibility to do the legwork and heavy lifting for this year’s event to happen. Two weeks before our potluck, the boys went to every house in Lawanda Hills to drop off a flyer and to invite the families to the potluck.
They talked to many neighbors personally to update the neighborhood directory with names and phone numbers.
Thanks go out to Jase and Kale Tschetter.
The week of the potluck, the boys mowed the yard, trimmed low-hanging limbs, moved and arranged all the chairs and tables into the shade, and personally went to homes to remind people to come to the potluck.
Then, it was a potluck thing — everybody brought food and we all ate delicious homemade salads, casseroles and desserts laid out on the tables. There were neighbors who met people they use to work with and did not know they now live in the same neighborhood. Children met new friends and played in the grass. So many people came and enjoyed the day meeting and talking to neighbors and eating, and suggestions were made to make it an annual event. The value to the community is you have a great place for families to live and know their neighbors.