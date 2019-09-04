Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 117 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Soliel Vashaum Allen, Klamath Falls, aggravated harassment and assault of a public safety officer, held without bail.
Alexander Martin Bailey, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Kenneth Todd Brown, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Roberta Lynn Llewellyn, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Timothy Jay Bilello, Dunsmuir, Calif., fail to appear— bench warrant, held in lieu $5,000 bail.
Andrew Stuki Mika, Klamath Falls, violation of transitional leave, held without bail.
Dustin Andrew Owings, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu $15,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Altamont Drive, 3500 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Wocus Road, 6500 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Highway 97, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Frieda Ave., 4800 block, stolen vehicle reported Tuesday evening.
Fargo Street, 1700 block, stolen vehicle reported Tuesday evening.
Summers Lane/Barry Ave., burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Harbor Isles Blvd., 400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S Broad Street, 600 block, stolen vehicle reported Wednesday morning.
E Main Street, 800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Summers lane, 4700 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Hilton Drive, 1200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Martin Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Shasta Way, 2300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Bryant Williams Drive, 1400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Unity Street, 2300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Accidents
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Wednesday morning.
Old Fort Road/N Laguna Street, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
Miller Island Road/97 S, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
5:26 p.m., structure fire, Drazil Road, 21700 block.
5:50 p.m., medical, Patterson Street, 2500 block.
6:31 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
7:03 p.m., medical, Harlan Drive, 4800 block.
9:04 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
9:48 p.m., medical, Main Street, 2500 block.
Wednesday
1:12 a.m., medical, Main Street, 600 block.
3:49 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 200 block.
7:53 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
8:26 a.m. medical, Boardman Ave., 4600 block.
9:48 a.m., medical, Riddle Road, 200 block.
10:35 a.m., medical, Upham Street, 300 block.
12:04 a.m., medical, W Friendly Lane, 136500 block.
12:16 p.m., medical, Ogden Street, 1500 block.
12:45 p.m., medical, Laverne Ave., 3300 block.
1:19 p.m., medical, Shamrock Lane, 12700 block.
1:43 p.m., smoke report, Summers Lane, 3500 block.