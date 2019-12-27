Two people have been charged with murder in connection to a body that was found frozen in a pond about half a mile south of Falcon Heights.
The sheriff’s office found the body after investigating a tip on Monday.
Divers retrieved the body. It is believed to be a missing person that has been missing for three weeks.
The identity of the deceased person is not to be released until the immediate family is notified, according to Cole Chase with the Klamath County District Attorney’s office.
Tori Devon Hill and Corey Nicholas Agard are the two who were arrested in connection to the incident.
Agard was already in jail on charges of theft, eluding an officer, offensive littering, unauthorized use of a vehicle and discarding refuse within 100 yards of state waters. Hill was taken into custody on Dec. 24.
Agard and Hill were both charged with aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, abuse of a corpse in the second degree and tampering with evidence. In addition, Agard was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
According to Chase, the cause of death has been determined to be a single gunshot to the head.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.