Just before 3 p.m. on Fridau, Klamath 911 received a report of a tan four-door sedan driving erratically west bound towards Keno. The Klamath County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police were notified.
As 911 was dispatching the traffic complaint over the radio a deputy was confronted with the 1999 Hyundai as it traveled recklessly into the traffic lane of the deputy's patrol vehicle. The deputy was forced to take evasive action to avoid a head on collision. A traffic stop was attempted on Hwy 66, the vehicle continued to elude the deputy before stopping at Keno Elementary School on Keno Worden Road. Keno Elementary School initiated lock out procedures and within minutes of the vehicle stopping, the occupants were detained.
Codee Leon Mitchell, age 30, of Keno was arrested by the Klamath County Sheriff's deputy and is lodged at the Klamath County Jail on charges including attempt to elude a police officer, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.