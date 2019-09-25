Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 118 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jeremy John Chamblee, Eugene, parole violation, held without bail.
Pedro Richard Padilla; Merrill; parole violation, failure to appear; held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
DUII
Timothy Robert Harms, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
George Bromwell, Medford, booked and released.
Assault
Summers Lane, 3000 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Octavia Ave., 100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Martin Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Sprague River Road, 1900 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Frieda Ave., 4200 block, burglary reported Tuesday evening.
Oregon Ave., 1500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
N Third Ave., 200 block, burglary reported Tuesday night.
Travis Way, 4700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Upham Street, 500 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Main Street, 1900 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
58, 22500 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Accidents
N Alameda Ave., 1100 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
39/140 E, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Adams Street, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Outpost Road, 41900 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday evening.
Ken Worden Road/Green Wing Loop, non-injury accident reported Tuesday evening.
Division Street, 1400 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday night.
S 5th Street/Oak Ave., non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
Homedale Road/Sturdivant Ave., hit and run reported Wednesday morning.
39/Southside Bypass, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way/S 6th Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
3:08 p.m., medical, N 2nd Street/Main Street.
4:18 p.m., medical, Avalon Street, 1400 block.
5:59 p.m., medical, 97 N, 94500 block.
6:08 p.m., smoke report, Pioneer Drive, 15900 block.
7:03 p.m., medical, Airway Drive, 5400 block.
7:05 p.m., medical, Douglas Ave., 4200 block.
7:19 p.m., medical, Richmond Street, 400 block.
7:25 p.m., smoke report, OR-39, 17600 block.
7:49 p.m., medical, Co Road 100, 500 block.
10:27 p.m., structure fire, Telephone Flat Road, 400 block.
Wednesday
1:01 a.m., medical, Tulelake Lava Beds Campground.
1:16 a.m., medical, Madison Street, 3300 block.
3:17 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 4700 block.
3:46 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 4700 block.
5:14 a.m., medical, North Hills Drive, 5600 block.
8:56 a.m., medical, Wocus Road, 4800 block.
9:28 a.m., smoke report, Cresent Lake, 20400 block.
9:46 a.m., medical, Richmond Street, 900 block.
10:41 a.m., medical, Tingley Lane, 11800 block.
10:48 a.m., medical, Crater Lake.
10:53 a.m., medical, Tingley Lane, 11800 block.
10:54 a.m., medical N 5th Street, 300 block.
11:08 a.m., medical, Merrill Pit Road/Buesing Road.
12:03 p.m., smoke report, Telephone Flat Road, 400 block.
2:37 p.m., smoke report, Riverside Drive, 600 block.
2:42 p.m., medical, Crater Lake Parkway, 300 block.