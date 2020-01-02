Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 135 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of of 152 people.

The Klamath County Jail

Jaylen Alfred Ghost, 21, Klamath Falls, held on second-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held on $100,000 bail.

Jody Paulette Melendez, 42, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held on $10,000 bail.

Glen David Ortega, 37, Keno, fugitive from another state; held without bail.

Clinton Gayle Duncan, 44, no city listed, felony failure to appear bench warrant, held on $25,000 bail.

Byron Antoine Thomas, 48, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; held without bail.

Jose Luis Garcia-Gonzalez, 28, Merrill, felony-parole violation; held on $10,000 bail.

Joseph Floyd Gallagher, 28, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witnessed by a minor; held on $35,000 bail.

Ryan Matthew Smith, 27, Klamath Falls, attempt to elude police in a vehicle; held on $10,000 bail.

Steven James Moore, 52, Chiloquin, felony-parole violation; held without bail.

Lance Alan Payne, 22, LaPine, unlawful use of a weapon, held on $20,000 bail.

hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com; @HollyDillemuth

