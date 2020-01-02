Booked in the Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 135 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of of 152 people.
The Klamath County Jail
Jaylen Alfred Ghost, 21, Klamath Falls, held on second-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held on $100,000 bail.
Jody Paulette Melendez, 42, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held on $10,000 bail.
Glen David Ortega, 37, Keno, fugitive from another state; held without bail.
Clinton Gayle Duncan, 44, no city listed, felony failure to appear bench warrant, held on $25,000 bail.
Byron Antoine Thomas, 48, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; held without bail.
Jose Luis Garcia-Gonzalez, 28, Merrill, felony-parole violation; held on $10,000 bail.
Joseph Floyd Gallagher, 28, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witnessed by a minor; held on $35,000 bail.
Ryan Matthew Smith, 27, Klamath Falls, attempt to elude police in a vehicle; held on $10,000 bail.
Steven James Moore, 52, Chiloquin, felony-parole violation; held without bail.
Lance Alan Payne, 22, LaPine, unlawful use of a weapon, held on $20,000 bail.