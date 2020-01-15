Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 140 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Brandon David Baker, Klamath Falls, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, held without bail.
Theodore Daniel Rumsey, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
Christopher Brian Brandt, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Sharon Kay Brown, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Neil M Kirkpatrick, Klamath Falls, booked and released.