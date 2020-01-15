Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 140 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Brandon David Baker, Klamath Falls, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, held without bail.

Theodore Daniel Rumsey, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.

Christopher Brian Brandt, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

Sharon Kay Brown, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Neil M Kirkpatrick, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

