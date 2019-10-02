Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 113 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Adrian Rafael Avina, Klamath Falls, second-degree assault, held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Elisabeth Grace Jones, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Mateo Kent Avina, Klamath Falls, second-degree assault, held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Jacob Lee Wheat, Lakeview, failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Alisha Ann Maheu-Cassell, Klamath Falls, U.S. Marshall prisoner, held without bail.
Caitlin May Fossen, Klamath Falls, five-counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Derek Martin William Bradford, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Conger Ave., 500 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Hilyard Avenue, 3000 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 5700 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Boardman Ave., 3800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Reclamation Ave., 2000 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Crest Street, 4000 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Running Y Road, 500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crest Street, 3400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.