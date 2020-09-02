Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None.
DUII
Kayla Lynette Jackson, 24, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
S 11th Street, 200 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Mclaughlin Lane, 8300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
High Street, 400 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Cable Ave., 2100 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
N 8th Street, 200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Lake Ridge Drive, 800 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
97 N, 5300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Garden Ave., 2500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday night.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Eberlein Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
66/Keno Terrace Drive, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Crest Street, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Pear Street, 2600 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Biehn Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Terrace Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Academy Ave., 1900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Elm Ave., S 5th Street, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Clover Creek Road/Freight Road Lane, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Maple Street/Lindley Way, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Autunm Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way, 1700 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Main Street/ N 2nd Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday evening.
E Main Street, 100 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.
Highway 140 W, MP 67, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday evening.
Crater Lake Parkway/Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Martin Street, 500 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.