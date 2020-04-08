Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 73 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Zach Chase Borner; 26; Klamath Falls; first-degree aggravated theft, second-degree burglary; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Thomas Henry James; 45; no location listed; two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $61,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

S 6th Street, 2700 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Washburn Way, 5100 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.

Pershing Way, 3000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.

Greensprings Drive/Southside Expressway, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.

Summers Lane, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Crashes

Highway 97, MP 259, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday evening.

Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.

