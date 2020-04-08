Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 73 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Zach Chase Borner; 26; Klamath Falls; first-degree aggravated theft, second-degree burglary; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Thomas Henry James; 45; no location listed; two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $61,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
S 6th Street, 2700 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 5100 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Pershing Way, 3000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Greensprings Drive/Southside Expressway, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Summers Lane, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 259, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday evening.
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.