Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 92 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Dave Wayne Lamburth, 27, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of heroin, booked and released.

Joseph David Oleary; 30; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, strangulation, interfere with a peace officer; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.

Bradley Darin Anderson, 20, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Michael Maurice Jefferson, 57, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

Elizabeth Marie Steadman, 35, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags