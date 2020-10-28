Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 92 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Dave Wayne Lamburth, 27, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of heroin, booked and released.
Joseph David Oleary; 30; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, strangulation, interfere with a peace officer; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Bradley Darin Anderson, 20, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Michael Maurice Jefferson, 57, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Elizabeth Marie Steadman, 35, Klamath Falls, booked and released.