Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Adah One Hoey, 28, Klamath falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Shyanna Darlene Sanders; 38; Klamath Falls; second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, probation violation; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Tyson Earl Porter; 32; Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Avalon Street, 1800 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
E Main Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday night.
Laverne Ave., 3200 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
N 9th Street, 900 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
97 N, 3700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Ezell Ave., 4200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S 7th Street, 300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Snow Goose Drive, 4900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Biehn Street/Lytton Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Applegate Ave./Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Bliss Road, MP 4, crash reported Wednesday morning.
Old Fort Road, 4300 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
E Main Street/Owens Street, motor vehicle with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Shasta Way/Homedale Road, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.