Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 92 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

John Christopher Driscoll, 65, Gilchrist, first-degree aggravated theft, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

DUII

Eldon Louie Miller; 47; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.

Katelyn Lois Lynch; 25; Klamath Falls; DUII, second-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.

Timothy James Marchessault; 36; Klamath Falls; DUII, failure to perform duties of a driver, second-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.

Assaults

Roseway Drive, 800 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

140 E, 8000 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Eberlein Ave., 2800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.

Owens Street, 900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday night.

Commercial Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday night.

Reclamation Ave., 2000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.

Plum Ave., 800 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.

Memorial Drive, 3300 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.

S Roger Street, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Bisbee Street, 3100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Lakeshore Drive, 1100 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Crashes

High Street/N 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

