Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 140 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
James William Rose, Sprague River, probation violation, booked and released.
Douglas Kenneth Dugger, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jerome Dio Fanaro, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joshua Greg Coon, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Joshua Adam Green; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Chauntel Janae Marie Broers; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Anthony Robert Glass, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Main Street, 400 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Boyd Court, 7200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Lanewood Drive, 145400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
North Eldorado Ave., 1100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Pershing Way, 2700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
East Main Street, 1100 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
White Avenue, 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
Onyx Avenue, 3300 block, burglary reported Tuesday night.
Highway 97 North, 3800 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
Bisbee Street, 3400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Jefferson Street, 100 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Bisbee Street, 3700 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Broadmore Street, 2900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
California Ave., 1300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Heather Lane, 141900 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Gary Street, 2200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Oak Ave., 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.