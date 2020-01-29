Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 129 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ronald Carl Menke, 52, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, held without bail.
Ace Tyrone Wright, 39, Klamath Falls, parole violation, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Sheranda Sheree Cole, 31, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, probation violation, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $11,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
White Avenue, 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Pleasant View Road, 33700 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Oregon Ave., 1500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
South Lalakes Avenue, 300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
North Highway 97, 3800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Adams Street, 400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Main Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Lyptus Lane, 5200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 500 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.