Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday morning, there were 94 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ron Dean McAdams; 28; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, harassment; held without bail.
Michelle Leann Stemen; 41; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Tonya Jo Vaughn, 42, Klamath Falls, three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, held without bail.
Julie Marie Davis, 44, Klamath Falls, four counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, booked and released.
Jason Morris Nicholls; 26; Klamath Falls; parole violation, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, menacing, recklessly endangering, third-degree criminal mischief, offensive littering; held in lieu of $27,000 bail.
Jeri Ann Lee, 48, Klamath Falls, four counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Luke Andrew Brewer, 28, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Lyndsay Marie Rowe; 32; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Daniel David Olano; 23; Redmond; parole violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, false information to police officer; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
Levi Santana Tapper Place, 42, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Neil M Kirkpatrick; 28; Klamath Falls; DUII, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.