Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 76 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christopher Ray Alston, 31, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
William Todd Miller; 38; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon; booked and released.
William Lois Wilson; 41; Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $80,000 bail.
Helga Bennett; 45; Klamath Falls; assault a public safety officer, three counts of failure to perform duties of a driver, resisting arrest; booked and released.
Tilla Lorina Lugo; 46; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
Asher James Ilten, 19, Gresham, BUII, booked and released.
Assaults
Stukel Street, 2100 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Micka Road, 30200 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Biehn Street, 2000 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Red Wing Loop, 11300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
140 E, 42600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
S 6th Street, 200 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
97 N, 34300 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Pacific Terrace Ave., 200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Dayton Street, 1300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Jefferson Street, 400 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
66, 13600 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
97 N, 109400 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Southside Expressway/Summers Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Fort Klamath, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.