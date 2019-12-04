Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 109 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Alejandro Jacobo Garcia; Klamath Falls; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Donald Ray Rhodes; Klamath Falls; strangulation, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Partik Lee Nelson; no location listed; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree theft; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Adam Lee Davis; Klamath Falls; first-degree theft, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Adam Mason Haynes, Klamath Falls, failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Christopher Lee Johnson; Klamath Falls; DUII, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.
Assaults
Applegate Ave., 2000 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 4500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
South Sixth Street, 3400 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Shasta Way, 3500 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 2300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way, 3300 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
39/Keller Road, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening,
W Front Street/Falvey Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Wong/39, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
39/Malone road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 231, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Clinton Ave., 3800 block, hit and run reported Wednesday morning.
Shasta Way/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Altamont Drive/Cannon Ave., hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
4:17 p.m., medical, Oregon Ave., 1600 block.
7:05 p.m., medical, Avalon Street, 1400 block.
9:36 p.m., medical, S Lalo Ave., 100 block.
Wednesday
12:19 a.m., medical, Gary Street, 2100 block.
12:35 a.m., medical, D Street, 100 block.
2:23 a.m., medical, Hackett Drive, 1100 block.
5:33 a.m., medical, Bel Aire Drive, 5600 block.
8:24 a.m., medical, Oregon Ave., 2100 block.
8:32 a.m., medical, Frieda Ave., 4300 block.
8:54 a.m., medical, Alva Ave., 3400 block.
9:27 a.m., medical, Charley Ave., 100 block.
11:15 a.m., medical, Bryant Williams Drive, 2200 block.
12:13 p.m., medical, Emerald Street, 3100 block.