Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 135 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Travis Dewayne Cook, 36, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Robert David Liudahl, 56, Klamath Falls, second-degree assault, held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

John Calvin Green-Haudenshield, 31, Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mischief, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Christopher Don Carson; 35; Merrill; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.

Danielle Rae Lucero, 38, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

S 6th Street, 5700 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.

Highway 97, 3600 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.

Tags