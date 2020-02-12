Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 135 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Travis Dewayne Cook, 36, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Robert David Liudahl, 56, Klamath Falls, second-degree assault, held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
John Calvin Green-Haudenshield, 31, Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mischief, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Christopher Don Carson; 35; Merrill; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Danielle Rae Lucero, 38, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
S 6th Street, 5700 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, 3600 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.