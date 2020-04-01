Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Joshua Wolf Haynes, 24, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Robert Lee Faulkner, 35, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Summers Lane, 4700 block, assault reported Tuesday night.

97 N, 34300 block, assault reported Tuesday night.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Oak Ave., 800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.

Greensprings Drive/Riverside Drive, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Reeder Road, 4500 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Lytton Street, 600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

97 N, 5300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Homedale Road, 3900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Crashes

Highway 97, MP 252, non-injury crash reported Tuesday night.

Highway 97, MP 238, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday night.

Highway 97, MP 198, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday night.

Highway 97, MP 223, crash reported Wednesday morning.

S 6th Street, 5100 block, hit and run reported Wednesday morning.

