Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Joshua Wolf Haynes, 24, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Robert Lee Faulkner, 35, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Summers Lane, 4700 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
97 N, 34300 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Oak Ave., 800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive/Riverside Drive, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Reeder Road, 4500 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Lytton Street, 600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
97 N, 5300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 3900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 252, non-injury crash reported Tuesday night.
Highway 97, MP 238, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday night.
Highway 97, MP 198, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday night.
Highway 97, MP 223, crash reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 5100 block, hit and run reported Wednesday morning.