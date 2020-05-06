Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Daniel Frank Bruno, 26, Sacramento, parole violation, held without bail.
Joshua Wolf Haynes; 24; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, menacing; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Wiard Street, 2000 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Homedale Road, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
N 9th Street, 500 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Burns Street, 1900 block, burglary reported Tuesday night.
Arthur Street, 2100 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Peggy Ave./Weyerhaeuser Road, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
California Ave., 1300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Wantland Ave., 2100 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
97 N, 146400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Walnut Ave., 900 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Sturdivant Ave., 4600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 2200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Boardman Ave., 3800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
11th Ave., 200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Keno Worden Road, 11900 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 183, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.