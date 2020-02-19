Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 137 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Cody Kenneth Debone, 33, Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mistreatment, held without bail.
Kim Curtis Oelke; 34; Klamath Falls; abuse of a corpse, probation violation; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Donald Leighton Fullerton, 30, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Cole Nakima Oleachea; 24; Klamath Falls; probation violation, second-degree kidnapping, held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Derrick Lydell McNair, 39, Klamath Falls, attempt to elude officers in a vehicle, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
David Walter Brown, 52, Sprague River, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Katie Marie Boatman, 42, no location listed, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assault
Hilyard Ave., 3900 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Lookout Ave., 1400 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.