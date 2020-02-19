Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 137 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Cody Kenneth Debone, 33, Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mistreatment, held without bail.

Kim Curtis Oelke; 34; Klamath Falls; abuse of a corpse, probation violation; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Donald Leighton Fullerton, 30, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Cole Nakima Oleachea; 24; Klamath Falls; probation violation, second-degree kidnapping, held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Derrick Lydell McNair, 39, Klamath Falls, attempt to elude officers in a vehicle, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

David Walter Brown, 52, Sprague River, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Katie Marie Boatman, 42, no location listed, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assault

Hilyard Ave., 3900 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.

Lookout Ave., 1400 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

