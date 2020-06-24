Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 67 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Austin James Carpenter, 27, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
Deirdre Ann Hammack; 51; Klamath Falls; DUII, fourth-degree assault; booked and released.
Assaults
N Jefferson Street, 300 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Jerry Road, 149900 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
Douglas Ave., 4600 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Emerald Street, 3100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Main Street, 1100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Menlo Way, 1700 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Pacific Street/Rim Drive, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Mallory Drive, 11600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Bartlett Ave., 5500 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Harbor Vista Blvd., 4500 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Main Street, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
N Church Street, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Homedale road/Bristol Ave., theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
97 N, 136800 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Main Street/S 4th Street, hit and run reported Tuesday night.
Alma Alley/Hanks Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday night.
Highway 97, MP 273, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 140 E, 27700 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.