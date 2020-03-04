Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 134 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Luis Alfredo Velazquez, 30, Chiloquin, strangulation, booked and released.

Luis Murillo, 30, Klamath Falls, three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, booked and released.

Daniel Timothy Perkins, 28, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.

Dakota Adkisson, 25, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.

Marley Jean Pettit, 20, Klamath Falls, four counts of failure to appear- bench warrant, held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Gonzalo Diaz; 23; Lake Elsinore, Calif.; unauthorized us of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude police officer; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

Tags