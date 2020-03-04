Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 134 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Luis Alfredo Velazquez, 30, Chiloquin, strangulation, booked and released.
Luis Murillo, 30, Klamath Falls, three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, booked and released.
Daniel Timothy Perkins, 28, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
Dakota Adkisson, 25, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
Marley Jean Pettit, 20, Klamath Falls, four counts of failure to appear- bench warrant, held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Gonzalo Diaz; 23; Lake Elsinore, Calif.; unauthorized us of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude police officer; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.