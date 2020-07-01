Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 68 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Justin David Cullen, 31, Chiloquin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, booked and released.
Soleil Vashum Allen; 23; Klamath Falls; probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $12,500 bail.
Natasha Dee Stewart, 34, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
Shannon Jean Miller; 39; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.
Manuel Francisco Castaneda, 24, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Frederick Young, 35, Central Point, BUII, booked and released.
Thomas Michael Hollingsworth, 32, Klamath Falls, held without bail.
Assaults
Main Street, 1100 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Link Street, 2500 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
S 6th Street, 5600 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
Homedale Road, 3200 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Biehn Street, 2100 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Bisbee Street, 3200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
97 N, 136700 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Arthur Street, 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Sturdivant Ave., 4500 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Alva Ave., 3400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Onyx Ave./Bisbee Street, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Shasta Way/Ogden Street, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 2900 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way/Homedale Road, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.
Highway 140 E, MP 6, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday evening.
Klamath Ave./S Broad Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
97 N/138, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
S 7th Street/Klamath Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.