Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 101 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kevin Lamont Smith, 50, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held without bail.
Donald Harley Wilson; 36; Jacksonville, Ore.; two counts of first-degree theft; booked and released.
Darwin Lynn Hutchings; 51; Klamath Falls; contempt of court, three counts of violation of release agreement, four counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $55,000 bail.
DUII
Francisco Javier Molina Paz, 43, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Danita Marie Stofiel; 31; Klamath Falls; DUII, recklessly endangering; booked and released.
Mikel Eugene Cary; 26; Klamath Falls; DUII, resisting arrest, strangulation, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held in lieu of $42,500 bail.
Assaults
N 11th Street, 600 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Biehn Street, 2100 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 7300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Tony Court, 4800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Darrow Ave./Mitchell Street, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Pine Street, 1000 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
Wocus Road, 4800 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
High Street, 100 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
Maryland Ave., 3100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 7600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Homedale Road, 3900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, 3800 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Shasta Way, 3300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Tingley Lane, 6700 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Lowell Street, 400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 58, MP 70, crash reported Tuesday evening.
Highway 97, MP 240, crash reported Wednesday morning.
Running Y Road/Coopers Hawk Road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Worden Ave./Delta Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 251, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 193, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 239, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 31, MP 17, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 31, MP 14, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 184, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 193, crash reported Wednesday morning.
Summers Lane/Onyx Ave., crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 192, crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 58, MP 64, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 58, MP 72, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.