Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Lee Faulkner, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Kellie Lora Conrad, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu $10,000.
Bryan Scott Bissonnette, Gilchrist, criminal driving, held in lieu $7,500.
Kenneth Edward Vaughn, CA, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, probation violation, held in lieu $17,500.
Jerry Allen Johnston, Klamath Falls, criminal mischief first degree, held in lieu $22,500.
DUII
Theodore Ward Marvelle, driving under the influence of intoxicants, held in lieu $7,500.
Jerry Allen Johnston, driving under the influence of intoxicants, held in lieu $22,500.
Caswell Madison Stanton, driving under the influence of alcohol, held in lieu $12,500.
Assaults
Pine St, 100 block, fight reported Tuesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Martin St, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Altamont Dr, 4400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
E Front St, 100 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
Pacific Terrace Ave, 1400 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Hilyard Ave, 7700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Lakeshore Dr, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S Spring St, 300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Greensprings Dr, 4000 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Avalon St, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Orchard Ave, 2400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Spinks Sub Div Lot 122/123, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Glenridge Way, 5400 block, stolen vehicle reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th St, 1900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 11th St, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Collisions
Clover Creek Rd, 15100 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday night.
Bliss Rd, MP 8, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit-and-run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Bliss Rd, MP 4, non-injury accident reported Tuesday evening.
California Ave, 800 block, hit-and-run reported Tuesday night.
Clover Creek Rd, 15100 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday night.
Patterson St/S 6th St, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
S 3rd St, 100 block, hit-and-run reported Wednesday morning.
Hwy 97, MP 251, non-injury accident reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
3:08 p.m., medical, Homedale Rd, 3500 block.
3:36 p.m., medical, Bellm Dr, 4700 block.
4:36 p.m., medical, 3rd Ave, 23800 block.
5:20 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
5:51 p.m., medical, Mt Pitt St, 600 block.
5:54 p.m., medical, 97 N, 136800 block.
6:00 p.m., medical, Pine St, 100 block.
6:38 p.m., vehicle fire, Sunset Ct, 3100 block.
6:58 p.m., medical, S 8th St, 300 block.
7:03 p.m., medical, Eberlein Ave, 2100 block.
7:35 p.m., medical, Dixon St, 2200 block.
8:18 p.m., medical, Second St, 300 block.
8:36 p.m., medical, S 6th St/S Spring St.
9:12 p.m., medical, Amber Ave, 6700 block.
10:57 p.m., medical, Cottage Ave, 5000 block.
Wednesday
2:58 a.m., medical, Greensprings Dr, 2200 block.
3:34 a.m., medical, Jade Ter, 300 block.
6:32 a.m., medical, Bellm Dr, 4700 block.
7:20 a.m., medical, Apaws Ct, 1900 block.
7:28 a.m., medical, Teal Dr, 6000 block.
8:53 a.m., medical, W Front St, 100 block.
10:57 a.m., medical, Jefferson St, 200 block.
1:03 p.m., medical, Riverside Dr, 1500 block.
1:14 p.m., St Francis St, 400 block.
1:31 p.m., Main St, 200 block.