Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 119 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Orson Steve Langley, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Jeremie Alan Roberts, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Damien Lee Arterberry, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Tyler James Summers, Klamath Falls; third-degree robbery, possession of methamphetamine, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Isaac Matheney, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Helen Iechia Gentry, Bonanza, booked and released.