Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None booked.
DUII
None booked.
Assaults
Laverne Ave., 4700 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
Anderson Ave., 3300 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Adams Street, 600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
W Odell Road, 27400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Altamont Drive/S 6th Street, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Addison Street, 600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Redwood Drive, 2400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Bliss Road, MP 6, theft reported Wednesday morning.
140 W, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Autumn Ave., 2400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
W Oregon Ave., 300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 700 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Drews Road/Harney Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Cannon Ave., 4500 block, hit and run reported Wednesday morning.
140 W/Orindale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Reeder Road, 6200 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.